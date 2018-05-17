Salads now safe, but kitchens still need cleaning in some restaurants
Good news for restaurants and salad lovers. The Center for Disease and Control now says that romaine lettuce should be safe to eat again stating that lettuce sold in stores is NOT from Yuma, Arizona where the E. Coli outbreak was said to originate. With that being said there are still some restaurants around the Tennessee Valley that need to do some cleaning up.
Mister Wok off of Brainerd in Chattanooga received one for the lowest scores this week of 81. The inspector noted that the cleaning supplies that the restaurant uses to sanitize in the building were not present. Also, it was written that there were problems with the cooler and some of the cold foods stored were not at the proper temperatures.
Next is Wally's off of Ringgold Road scored an 88. The inspector noted that many of the surfaces lacked proper sanitation. It was also stated that the sewage water disposal was not properly maintained and the cold holding and hot holding was at improper temperatures. It was also noted that overall the establishment needed to do a better job of cleaning.
Also in Chattanooga, Hibachi and Wings off of Brainerd Road scored a 90 after being docked points when the inspector noted that noodles were not properly dated and marked. It was also noted that the establishment had some cleaning up to do around the facility and there was no sanitizer present in the dishwasher at the time of inspection.
Hamilton County Scores
- 98 (Adjusted 100) Petunias Silver Jalapeno, 400 E Main St., Chattanooga
- 100 Bleu Fox Cheese Shop, 330 E. Main St., Chattanooga
- 91 (Adjusted 96), Adelle's Crêperie, 400 E. Main St., Chattanooga
- 96 Cloud 9, 5600 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
- 93 The Chop House, 2011 Gunbarrel Rd., Chattanooga
- 99 Chuy's, 2271 Gunbarrel Rd., Chattanooga
- 97 Applebee's, 2342 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga
- 95 Steamboat, 5950 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga
- 96 Brewhaus, 224 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga
- 92 (Adjusted 94), Aretha Frankensteins, 518 Tremont St., Chattanooga
- 91 (96) Longhorn Restaurant (Market Street), 129 N. Market St., Chattanooga
- 100, Repicci's Italian Ice, 8010 Dancing Fern Trail, Chattanooga
- 99 Off the Grill 2, 1904 Taft Hwy, Chattanooga
- 90 Hibachi and Wings, 6933 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga
- 100 The Tea Cottage, 2233 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga
- 98, Trade Center Restaurant, 2 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga
- 92 (Adjusted 97) Ankar's (Downtown), 510 Broad Street, Chattanooga
- 97 Tendercare University, 1601 Agnes Ave, Chattanooga
- 96 Coldsted Foundation, 3701 Cherryton Ave, Chattanooga
- 81 Mister Wok, 5402 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga
- 99 Arby's #700, 5422 Brainer Rd, Chattanooga
- 96 Snobiz, 5209 Hunter Rd, Ooltewah
- 98 UTC Arena #215, 720 E. 4th St., Chattanooga
- 99 UTC Arena #219, 720 E. 4th St., Chattanooga
- 94 UTC Arena #226, 720 E. 4th St., Chattanooga
- 98 UTC Arena #223, 720 E. 4th St., Chattanooga
- 99 KFC, 2304 E. 3rd St., Chattanooga
- 98 Ronnie's Grill, 408 Dodson Ave., Chattanooga
- 99 Number One China Restaurant, 401 Brainerd, Chattanooga
- 88 Wally's, 6251 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge
- 94 Little Ceasars, 3728 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge
- 93 Krystal, 3150 S. Broad St., Chattanooga
- 96 Fuji Steak and Sushi, 5427 Hwy 153, Hixson
- 94 Terra Nostra Tapas & Wine, 105 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga
- 100 One Northshore Condo Pool, 200 Manufacturer's Rd., Chattanooga
- 100 GPS Pool, 205 Island Ave., Chattanooga
- 100 TN Baptist Children's, 6623 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga
- Eastern Passenger Flats (Building #3) 1400 Market St, Chattanooga
- 90 Gold's Gym Spa (Downtown), 210 W 4th STE 600, Chattanooga
- 98 Gold's Gym Pool (Downtown), 210 W 4th STE 600, Chattanooga
- 100 Camp Big Fish, 6621 Hunter Rd., Chattanooga
- Hayden Place Pool, 298 Acorn Oaks Circle, Chattanooga
Catoosa County
- 94 City of Fort Oglethorpe- Swimming Pool, 19 Norris St., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 98 City of Fort Oglethorpe- Wading Pool, 19 Norris St., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 93 Waffle House (HWY 151) 554, 5411 Highway 151, Ringgold
- 100 Harvest Deaf Bible College, 1314 Old Three Notch Rd., Ringgold
- 95 Applebee's 2219 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 81 Pepper's Mexican Restaurant LLC., 7859 Nashville St., Ringgold
- 98 Hometown Inn Swimming Pool, 22 Gateway Business Park Dr., Ringgold
- 94 Taco Bell (Alabama Hwy), 5422 Alabama Hwy Unit 4682, Ringgold
- 83 Battlefield Campground And RV Park LLC. (Swimming Pool), 199 KOA Blvd, Ringgold
- 82 Long John Silvers 8294, 2837 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 78 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool), 2044 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
Dade County
- 88 Artzy Cafe, 12238 S Main St., Trenton
- 96 Canyon Grill, 28 Scenic Hwy, Rising Fawn
- 98 Hardee's, 136 Killian Ave, Trenton
Murray County
- No Available Reports
Walker County
- 83 Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwich Shop, 1109 N Main St, LaFayette
- 92 Greg's Restaurant, 12560 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga
- 93 Sonic Drive-In LaFayette, 313 N Main St, LaFayette
- 95 Skate and Play, 1951 Hwy 136, E LaFayette
- 87 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant, 201 Lee Ave, Chickamauga
- 100 The Brick Oven, 8009 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring
- 100 Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ, 11016 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn
- 95 VFW Post 3679, 98 Memorial Dr, Rossville
- 87 Pigeon Mountain Country Store, Hwy 193 Davis Cross Roads, Chickamauga
- 97 Subway- Rock Springs Food Inc., 8175 Hwy 27, Rock Springs
Whitfield County
- 87 Daisy's Snack Bar, 3451 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 85 Elote La Palma, 3451 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 97 KARO's Corn Place, 3451 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 83 Elote La Palma 2, 175 Fleker Cir, Dalton
- 75 Big D's Taqueria, 3451 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 85 Pizza Hut #12589, 1505 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 100 Christian Heritage School, 1600 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dalton
- 99 North Whitfield Middle School, 3264 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 88 Domino's Pizza, 222 W Cuyler St, Dalton
- 96 Ana's Restaurant Salvadoran, 702 5th Ave, Dalton
- 100 Whitfield Early Head Start, 2738 Underwood Rd, Dalton
- 84 Whitfield County Detention Center, 805 Professional Blvd, Dalton
- 97 Choo Choo BBQ, 2518 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton