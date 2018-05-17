Good news for restaurants and salad lovers. The Center for Disease and Control now says that romaine lettuce should be safe to eat again stating that lettuce sold in stores is NOT from Yuma, Arizona where the E. Coli outbreak was said to originate. With that being said there are still some restaurants around the Tennessee Valley that need to do some cleaning up.

Mister Wok off of Brainerd in Chattanooga received one for the lowest scores this week of 81. The inspector noted that the cleaning supplies that the restaurant uses to sanitize in the building were not present. Also, it was written that there were problems with the cooler and some of the cold foods stored were not at the proper temperatures.

Next is Wally's off of Ringgold Road scored an 88. The inspector noted that many of the surfaces lacked proper sanitation. It was also stated that the sewage water disposal was not properly maintained and the cold holding and hot holding was at improper temperatures. It was also noted that overall the establishment needed to do a better job of cleaning.

Also in Chattanooga, Hibachi and Wings off of Brainerd Road scored a 90 after being docked points when the inspector noted that noodles were not properly dated and marked. It was also noted that the establishment had some cleaning up to do around the facility and there was no sanitizer present in the dishwasher at the time of inspection.

Hamilton County Scores

98 (Adjusted 100) Petunias Silver Jalapeno, 400 E Main St., Chattanooga

100 Bleu Fox Cheese Shop, 330 E. Main St., Chattanooga

91 (Adjusted 96), Adelle's Crêperie, 400 E. Main St., Chattanooga

96 Cloud 9, 5600 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

93 The Chop House, 2011 Gunbarrel Rd., Chattanooga

99 Chuy's, 2271 Gunbarrel Rd., Chattanooga

97 Applebee's, 2342 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga

95 Steamboat, 5950 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga

96 Brewhaus, 224 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga

92 (Adjusted 94), Aretha Frankensteins, 518 Tremont St., Chattanooga

91 (96) Longhorn Restaurant (Market Street), 129 N. Market St., Chattanooga

100, Repicci's Italian Ice, 8010 Dancing Fern Trail, Chattanooga

99 Off the Grill 2, 1904 Taft Hwy, Chattanooga

90 Hibachi and Wings, 6933 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga

100 The Tea Cottage, 2233 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga

98, Trade Center Restaurant, 2 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga

92 (Adjusted 97) Ankar's (Downtown), 510 Broad Street, Chattanooga

97 Tendercare University, 1601 Agnes Ave, Chattanooga

96 Coldsted Foundation, 3701 Cherryton Ave, Chattanooga

81 Mister Wok, 5402 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga

99 Arby's #700, 5422 Brainer Rd, Chattanooga

96 Snobiz, 5209 Hunter Rd, Ooltewah

98 UTC Arena #215, 720 E. 4th St., Chattanooga

99 UTC Arena #219, 720 E. 4th St., Chattanooga

94 UTC Arena #226, 720 E. 4th St., Chattanooga

98 UTC Arena #223, 720 E. 4th St., Chattanooga

99 KFC, 2304 E. 3rd St., Chattanooga

98 Ronnie's Grill, 408 Dodson Ave., Chattanooga

99 Number One China Restaurant, 401 Brainerd, Chattanooga

88 Wally's, 6251 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge

94 Little Ceasars, 3728 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge

93 Krystal, 3150 S. Broad St., Chattanooga

96 Fuji Steak and Sushi, 5427 Hwy 153, Hixson

94 Terra Nostra Tapas & Wine, 105 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga

100 One Northshore Condo Pool, 200 Manufacturer's Rd., Chattanooga

100 GPS Pool, 205 Island Ave., Chattanooga

100 TN Baptist Children's, 6623 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga

Eastern Passenger Flats (Building #3) 1400 Market St, Chattanooga

90 Gold's Gym Spa (Downtown), 210 W 4th STE 600, Chattanooga

98 Gold's Gym Pool (Downtown), 210 W 4th STE 600, Chattanooga

100 Camp Big Fish, 6621 Hunter Rd., Chattanooga

Hayden Place Pool, 298 Acorn Oaks Circle, Chattanooga

Catoosa County

94 City of Fort Oglethorpe- Swimming Pool, 19 Norris St., Ft. Oglethorpe

98 City of Fort Oglethorpe- Wading Pool, 19 Norris St., Ft. Oglethorpe

93 Waffle House (HWY 151) 554, 5411 Highway 151, Ringgold

100 Harvest Deaf Bible College, 1314 Old Three Notch Rd., Ringgold

95 Applebee's 2219 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

81 Pepper's Mexican Restaurant LLC., 7859 Nashville St., Ringgold

98 Hometown Inn Swimming Pool, 22 Gateway Business Park Dr., Ringgold

94 Taco Bell (Alabama Hwy), 5422 Alabama Hwy Unit 4682, Ringgold

83 Battlefield Campground And RV Park LLC. (Swimming Pool), 199 KOA Blvd, Ringgold

82 Long John Silvers 8294, 2837 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

78 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool), 2044 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

88 Artzy Cafe, 12238 S Main St., Trenton

96 Canyon Grill, 28 Scenic Hwy, Rising Fawn

98 Hardee's, 136 Killian Ave, Trenton

Murray County

No Available Reports

Walker County

83 Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwich Shop, 1109 N Main St, LaFayette

92 Greg's Restaurant, 12560 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga

93 Sonic Drive-In LaFayette, 313 N Main St, LaFayette

95 Skate and Play, 1951 Hwy 136, E LaFayette

87 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant, 201 Lee Ave, Chickamauga

100 The Brick Oven, 8009 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring

100 Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ, 11016 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn

95 VFW Post 3679, 98 Memorial Dr, Rossville

87 Pigeon Mountain Country Store, Hwy 193 Davis Cross Roads, Chickamauga

97 Subway- Rock Springs Food Inc., 8175 Hwy 27, Rock Springs

Whitfield County