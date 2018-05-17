For those who have grown weary of cereals that all taste the same, this one's for you.

Kellogg's has a new product pouring into bowls this summer — and it's a box of Fruit Loops with a new flavor and a new shape.

At some point in the past decade, many Kellogg's fans noticed that the colors of traditional Froot Loops rings did not represent different fruits, but rather had the same sweet, vaguely-fruity flavor.

Though Kellogg's did release an O-shaped Unicorn cereal that swept through the United Kingdom and eventually made its way to the U.S. which was cupcake-flavored, it wasn't officially a Froot Loops product.

On Tuesday, however, Kellogg's unleashed Wild Berry Froot Loops, and it's the first new Froot Loops flavor the brand has created in 10 years. Boxes are now available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide. The O's are red, blue and green with — gasp! — tiny purple stars. Don't worry, the stars also have little holes in them, too.

According to Kellogg's, the new breakfast mix is "a balance of sweet and tart berry goodness that will have fans going wild from the moment the flavorful aroma tickles their nose to the last sip of the sweet milk left behind."