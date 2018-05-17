News
Crash on I-75 south in Bradley County
Interstate 75 South in Bradley County near exit 25 is down to one lane due to a 2 vehicle crash.
Thursday, May 17th 2018
Updated:
Thursday, May 17th 2018, 6:23 am EDT
Bradley County dispatch reports the call came in around 5:30 Thursday morning and that there are injuries.
TDOT expects it to be cleared by 7:00 a.m.
Drivers heading south on I-75 should take exit 27 to detour.