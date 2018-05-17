Good Thursday. We can expect more of the same through Friday. Both days will sport highs in the low to mid 80s, and we can expect scattered storms both afternoons.

For our weekend events the rain chances are starting to take shape. Here is a basic breakdown:

Nightfall - Friday evening - Scattered storms around downtown are likely. Rain chance 60%

JFest - Saturday - Muggy, afternoon and evening isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chance 30%

Ironman - Sunday - Muggy - A few isolated showers or storms possible through the day. Rain chance 30%

Temps this weekend will be in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday. The humidity will be fairly high also, so when you are not getting afternoon showers or storms you will be feeling the muggies.

We will start next week with another good chance for afternoon showers and storms Monday afternoon.

