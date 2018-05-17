Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announces that free meals are available for children 18 and under (and some eligible adults) throughout the state through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The SFSP, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), is administered in Georgia by DECAL.

Over 60 percent of Georgia’s school-aged children are eligible for free or reduced lunch when school is in session. The SFSP provides access to free meals in low-income areas during the summer months when students are out of school and may not have access to well-balanced meals throughout the day.