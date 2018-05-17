Children across Georgia have access to free meals this summer
Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announces that free meals are available for children 18 and under (and some eligible adults) throughout the state through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The SFSP, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), is administered in Georgia by DECAL.
Over 60 percent of Georgia’s school-aged children are eligible for free or reduced lunch when school is in session. The SFSP provides access to free meals in low-income areas during the summer months when students are out of school and may not have access to well-balanced meals throughout the day.
Parents and children can find area sites where meals will be served by visiting DECAL’s website at http://decal.ga.gov/Nutrition/Search.aspx. Additionally, sites can be located by calling 1-855-550-SFSP (7377) or by texting “FOODGA” to 877-877 (standard messaging and data rates apply). Sites can also be found by visiting USDA’s Summer Food Rocks Meal Site Finder at www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks
For more information about the SFSP and to locate a site where children can access nutritious, free meals, visit the DECAL website at http://www.decal.ga.gov/Nutrition/Search.aspx. Use the search function (zip code or county) to find a list of all local facilities open to the public and sponsors, addresses, maps, contact names, and phone numbers.