Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing several intersections beginning Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. for infrastructure improvements along the railway.

RoadSafe Rail & Utilities is managing this project for Norfolk Southern Railroad.

The following intersections will be closed in this order:

Sheffey Lane

Tasso Lane

Old Tasso Road

20th Street

15th Street

8th Street

Central Avenue

3rd Street

9th Street