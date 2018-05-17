News
Norfolk Southern Railroad temporarily closing intersections in Cleveland
Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing several intersections in Cleveland beginning Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. for infrastructure improvements along the railway
Thursday, May 17th 2018, 4:39 am EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 17th 2018, 4:39 am EDT
Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing several intersections beginning Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. for infrastructure improvements along the railway.
RoadSafe Rail & Utilities is managing this project for Norfolk Southern Railroad.
The following intersections will be closed in this order:
- Sheffey Lane
- Tasso Lane
- Old Tasso Road
- 20th Street
- 15th Street
- 8th Street
- Central Avenue
- 3rd Street
- 9th Street
Each intersection is anticipated to be closed approximately two or three days. Detour signs will be posted. Construction is estimated to be completed by: Friday, June 22, 2018.