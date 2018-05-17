Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing several intersections beginning Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. for infrastructure improvements along the railway.

RoadSafe Rail & Utilities is managing this project for Norfolk Southern Railroad.

The following intersections will be closed in this order:

  • Sheffey Lane
  • Tasso Lane
  • Old Tasso Road
  • 20th Street
  • 15th Street
  • 8th Street
  • Central Avenue
  • 3rd Street
  • 9th Street

Each intersection is anticipated to be closed approximately two or three days. Detour signs will be posted. Construction is estimated to be completed by: Friday, June 22, 2018.