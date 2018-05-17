Gordon Lee to State Title Series and all TSSAA playoff scores
Gordon Lee baseball swept Bowdon today 9-0 and 5-3 to advance to the A Public State Championship series for the second straight season. Gordon Lee will meet the winner of the Irwin Co. vs. Telfair Co. semifinal series. TSSAA playoff scores are listed in story.
TSSAA Scores:
DII-AA Baseball Quarterfinal:
Gm. 1: Baylor 3, Briarcrest 1
Gm. 2: Baylor 3, Briarcrest 5
Gm. 3: Thursday 12:00PM
Region Championship Baseball Games:
R2-A CSAS 5, Lookout Valley 6
R3-A South Pittsburg 10, Gordonsville 4
R3-AA Meigs Co. 3, South Pittsburg 5
R3-AAA Bradley Central 15, Cookeville 3
R4-AA Grundy Co. 10, Smith Co. 12
Region Championship Softball Games:
R3-AAA Walker Valley 3, Ooltewah 7
R4-AA DeKalb Co. 4, Sequatchie Co. 1
R3-AA Sweetwater 0, Meigs Co. 10
R3-A South Pittsburg 1, Whitwell 11