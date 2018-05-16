UPDATE: A local high school basketball player passed away on Wednesday after playing a game at the Boys & Girls Club, according to his coach.

Coach E'Jay Ward tells Channel 3, Javon Craddock, a sophomore at Tyner Academy, stopped playing and asked for a drink of water when he suddenly passed away.

Ward says Craddock showed no signs that anything was wrong and had no known health conditions.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says a officers responded to a medical emergency at the Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday.

The spokesperson says the juvenile was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No other information was released by the police department.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this developing story.

