Basketball coach confirms death of Tyner sophomore during game at Boys & Girls Club
Coach E'Jay Ward tells Channel 3, Javon Craddock, a sophomore at Tyner Academy, stopped playing and asked for a drink of water when he suddenly passed away.
UPDATE: A local high school basketball player passed away on Wednesday after playing a game at the Boys & Girls Club, according to his coach.
Ward says Craddock showed no signs that anything was wrong and had no known health conditions.
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says a officers responded to a medical emergency at the Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday.
The spokesperson says the juvenile was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
No other information was released by the police department.
