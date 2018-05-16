The Scenic City is scheduled to host another IRONMAN 70.3 this weekend.

The IRONMAN 70.3 will take athletes south of downtown Chattanooga into North Georgia and Walker County.

READ MORE | IRONMAN road closures

More than 3,100 athletes from 45 states and 21 countries will be participating.

The IRONMAN 70.3 will consist of swimming, biking and running.

The swimming portion will begin at 6:50 am on Sunday one mile up the Tennessee River from Ross's Landing.

The finish line will be at Ross's Landing.

Before the IRONMAN 70.3, there will be an IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run on Saturday at 9:00 am.

For more information about the IRONMAN 70.3 and to register for the IRONKIDS event, etc. visit the official IRONMAN 70.3 website.