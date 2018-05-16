EPA emergency response is on scene and providing technical support to Tennessee Department of Emergency Management (TEMA). Containment booms deployed to the water body have contained the product. It is estimated that up to 5000 gallons of diesel fuel and up to 200 gallons of gasoline was released from the tanker.

EPA has notified the United States Department of Interior (USDOI) and a threatened and endangered species consult has been requested. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been notified as they have numerous power generation resources in the potential spill path. A Region 4 OSC arrived onsite and integrated into Unified Command with TEDC, TEMA, Hamilton County EMA, local responders and the Potential Responsible Party (PRP).

Containment boom and a skimmer were deployed at this location to ensure no additional fuel migrates to the lake. No wildlife mortality has been observed but a more complete assessment will be performed today. Oil skimmers are being deployed at three collection points. Vacuum trucks and mobile storage tanks have been mobilized to the site. Plans are still being made to remove the partially submerged tanker from the water with safety of responders being a top priority. Notifications were made by state, local, and other federal agencies to private and public drinking water intakes that are located approximately 30 river miles downstream.