UPDATE: EPA releases update on Ocoee River cleanup efforts after tanker crash
UPDATE: The Environmental Protection Agency is now helping with the fuel cleanup from the tanker crash in the Ocoee River on Tuesday.
The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. between mile markers 11 and 12 on Highway 64.
The tanker was carrying 8,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline. The EPA says about 5,000 gallons of diesel and 200 gallons of gasoline leaked into the river.
EPA Public Affairs Specialist Jason McDonald released the following statement on the agencies efforts:
EPA emergency response is on scene and providing technical support to Tennessee Department of Emergency Management (TEMA). Containment booms deployed to the water body have contained the product. It is estimated that up to 5000 gallons of diesel fuel and up to 200 gallons of gasoline was released from the tanker.
EPA has notified the United States Department of Interior (USDOI) and a threatened and endangered species consult has been requested. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been notified as they have numerous power generation resources in the potential spill path. A Region 4 OSC arrived onsite and integrated into Unified Command with TEDC, TEMA, Hamilton County EMA, local responders and the Potential Responsible Party (PRP).
Containment boom and a skimmer were deployed at this location to ensure no additional fuel migrates to the lake. No wildlife mortality has been observed but a more complete assessment will be performed today. Oil skimmers are being deployed at three collection points. Vacuum trucks and mobile storage tanks have been mobilized to the site. Plans are still being made to remove the partially submerged tanker from the water with safety of responders being a top priority. Notifications were made by state, local, and other federal agencies to private and public drinking water intakes that are located approximately 30 river miles downstream.
The driver of the truck, Glenn Morris from Hixson, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries by his family.
