Honda has recalled around 65,000 recreational off-highway vehicles due to a fire and burn hazard.

The recall involves all model year 2016-2017 and some 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 Vehicles.

The vehicle's muffler can overheat, causing the plastic heat shield to melt or catch fire. This poses a hazard to consumers.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the firm has received 22 reports of the muffler plastic shield melting and three reports of muffler plastic heat shield fires. There have not been any injuries reported.

The recalled vehicles were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers across the country from October 2015-April 2018 for between $14,000-$22,000.

If you have a recalled ROV, contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. The CPSC said, "Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly."

Here is a complete list of recalled ROVs: