Rapper T.I. arrested outside of his gated community in Henry County
Atlanta entertainer T.I. has been arrested in Henry County.
Wednesday, May 16th 2018, 2:43 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 16th 2018, 2:43 pm EDT
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- Atlanta entertainer T.I. has been arrested in Henry County.
The artist, whose real name is Clifford Harris, was arrested Wednesday morning outside of his gated community.
According to police, the guard at Eagles's Landing Country Club called police on T.I. and a friend. When they arrived, T.I. was arrested and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The friend, who had a warrant out for his arrest from Clayton County, was arrested on that warrant.
T.I. was booked into the Henry County jail but posted a $2,250 bail shortly after.
