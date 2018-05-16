A man has been indicted by a grand jury on a sex crime after he was found in the women's room at the Soddy-Daisy Walmart.

According to the arrest affidavit from 2017, security footage showed 78-year-old Thomas McCullough follow a young girl through the store to the bathroom.

A Walmart employee found McCullough in the bathroom and alerted management, who called law enforcement. The employee told detectives that she saw McCullough pleasuring himself in the restroom.

McCullough was later found at his home and taken to the Soddy-Daisy Police Department to be interviewed. He said he went into the women's restroom by mistake and saw a child enter the stall next to him.

Detectives said the restroom was clearly marked and after McCullough left the restroom, he made a phone call at customer service and left without purchasing anything.