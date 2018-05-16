Two Soddy-Daisy parents have been cited for purchasing alcohol consumed by minors at a party.

According to the complaint affidavit from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer R Bearden and Travis A Bearden said they purchased the alcohol that teens were drinking at their daughter's 16th birthday party.

They were also present at the party while the underage individuals were drinking.

Jennifer Bearden and Travis Bearden are each charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were booked at the Hamilton County jail on May 25.

Both are scheduled to be in court on June 12.