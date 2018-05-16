Chattanooga Police have arrested six men on drug charges after the CPD's Narcotics Unit and CPD's Street Crimes Team searched a home in the 2000 block of Museum Street.

At the home, officers found more than 400 grams of Marijuana, Ecstasy pills, a stolen pistol and $2,469.

The six men arrested were:

Crammel Oattes, 34 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia

Marlin Oates, 41 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia

Lorenzo McMillon, 48 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia

Gregory Hollins, 39 (Validated Gang Member) - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Ecstasy

Latravious Whetstone, 19 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia

Kasey Knox, 42 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant

While officers were searching that home, they noticed marijuana plants at a nearby residence in the same block of Museum Street.