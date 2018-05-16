News
Seven men arrested on drug charges by CPD
CPD officers arrested six men at one home on drug charges, and another at a home nearby.
Wednesday, May 16th 2018, 11:23 am EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 16th 2018, 4:00 pm EDT
Chattanooga Police have arrested six men on drug charges after the CPD's Narcotics Unit and CPD's Street Crimes Team searched a home in the 2000 block of Museum Street.
At the home, officers found more than 400 grams of Marijuana, Ecstasy pills, a stolen pistol and $2,469.
The six men arrested were:
- Crammel Oattes, 34 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia
- Marlin Oates, 41 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia
- Lorenzo McMillon, 48 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia
- Gregory Hollins, 39 (Validated Gang Member) - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Ecstasy
- Latravious Whetstone, 19 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia
- Kasey Knox, 42 - Charges: Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant
While officers were searching that home, they noticed marijuana plants at a nearby residence in the same block of Museum Street.
One man, 68-year-old Earnest Ross, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for resale, drug paraphernalia, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm.