A video posted on 780 Outdoors Facebook page shows a mid-sized black bear just passing by a hunter in a tree stand in Canada.

The bear pauses on his climb for a moment, gives the young hunter a heart-stopping sniff, and then shuffles back down the tree after giving the photographer the eye.

There's no word on when the young hunter's heart slowed down.

Watch for yourself!

 
User: 780outdoors To: link

 