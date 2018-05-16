News
VIDEO: Bear climbs tree to greet hunter
It's hard to imagine how this hunter felt!
Wednesday, May 16th 2018, 8:54 am EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 16th 2018, 8:56 am EDT
A video posted on 780 Outdoors Facebook page shows a mid-sized black bear just passing by a hunter in a tree stand in Canada.
The bear pauses on his climb for a moment, gives the young hunter a heart-stopping sniff, and then shuffles back down the tree after giving the photographer the eye.
There's no word on when the young hunter's heart slowed down.
Watch for yourself!