Good Wednesday. We had some nice storms yesterday afternoon and evening, and I think we will see a repeat today. We already have some showers over the Blue Ridge Mtns. this morning with temps area wide in the mid 60s. This afternoon we will get to 80 degrees with more scattered showers and storms popping up. Be aware of gusty winds near developing storms with the potential to blow down tree limbs.

Thursday we will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday through the weekend will be warm and humid, but the big headline this weekend will be a MUCH better chance for dry weather for all the weekend events. Friday temps will range from 64 in the morning to 85 in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for an isolated shower.

Saturday the rain chance is less than 20% with warm and humid weather through the day. We will start in the morning with temps in the mid 60s. We will hit 87 in the afternoon.

Sunday looks promising also. It will be very muggy, however. It will be in the mid 60s again in the morning and climb to a whopping 89 in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few showers during the late afternoon.

Next week looks like it will stay warm and muggy with varying chances for rain each day.

WEDNESDAY: