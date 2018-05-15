When it comes to dealing with heat and humidity, you don't want to take any chances.

Dr. Sarah Worley at UT-Erlanger of Signal Mountain says heat exhaustion can sneak up on you in the matter of minutes.

"You can feel weak. You can have a headache. You may notice that you have excessive sweating. You could possibly have some dizziness," says Worley.

Muscle cramping is also a sign.

A local football player was carted off the field during spring practice on Monday when temperatures reached a record-breaking 93° . The young man was taken to a hospital and is now doing fine and resting at home, according to his principal and coach.

If you're not careful, heat exhaustion can escalate to heat stroke, which happens when you're core body temperature gets higher than 104°.

"Heat stroke comes when your central system gets involved," explains Dr. Worley. "So with that you may have loss of consciousness. You may have confusion. You may even have seizures."

Worley says whether you're going for a leisurely walk or a long run you should drink water before, during, and after. The heat makes your body sweat more because it's has a hard time keeping cool.

Also, wear light-colored clothing that is lightweight and loose-fitting, and use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30.

It's also a good idea to use the buddy system in case you do get overworked.

"Make sure you have someone with you if it's going to be hot outside and you know you're going to do strenuous activity, or if you have a history of heat stroke or heat exhaustion in the past," suggests Worley.

Know what to do if you see someone with signs of heat exhaustion.

"Get them to sit down and rest. Get them to a cool place, so get them into air conditioning if it's available," adds Worley.