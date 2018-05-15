UPDATE: Erlanger treated five people in the emergency room from the Ironman 70.3 competition.

Spokeswoman Pat Charles said they treated two swimmers, one bicyclist, and two others for dehydration.

Last year, Erlanger treated 84 people during the Ironman 70.3. The hospital said one athlete and one spectator were transported to the Baroness Hospital.

Among the complaints included severe headache, nausea and shortness of breath. The onsite complaints included blisters, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, and shortness of breath.

UPDATE: Andrew Starykowicz earned first place for the men and Heather Jackson finished first for the women. This is Jackson's third time winning the competition.

Congrats to all the athletes who competed on Sunday!

The IRONMAN 70.3 is scheduled to take place in the Scenic City this weekend.

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation has announced a series of road closures for the event.

READ MORE | IRONMAN 70.3 event schedule

Here is a list of road closures to note of:

Wednesday, May 16 from 9:00 am until 5:00 am on Monday, May 21

Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Street

Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway

Southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive

Sunday, May 20

River Street and Heritage Landing Drive from Tampa Street to Heritage Landing will be closed from 4 am until 9 am for the IRONMAN 70.3 swim portion.

The Tennessee River will be closed to pleasure crafts between Ross's Landing and the Chickamauga Dam from 5:00 am until 10:00 am. This includes the Rivermont Park and Tennessee Riverpark boat ramps.

Market Street and Alton Park Blvd from E 20th Street to W 40th Street will be closed to all southbound traffic and Alton Park Blvd from W 40th Street to W 33rd Street will be closed to northbound traffic from 6:00 am until 9:30 am.

The right southbound lane of Riverfront Parkway and W 20th Street from Molly Lane to Market Street, the right southbound lane of Market Street and Alton Park Blvd from W 20th Street to W 40th Street, W 40th Street between Tennessee Avenue and Alton Park Blvd, and the I-24 on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Market Street will be closed from 5:00 am until 1:00 pm and all street crossings will be limited by CPD officers.

The intersections of St Elmo Avenue at West 42nd Street and Tennessee Ave. and W. 45th Street will be all-way stop controlled from 7:00 am until 1:00 pm. Cyclists will be on Tennessee Avenue and St Elmo Avenue riding with traffic.

The right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge, the right northbound lane of Barton Avenue between Frazier avenue and Baker Street, the right northbound lane of the Veterans Bridge between East 3rd Street and Barton Avenue, the right westbound lane of Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street, Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane, the Battery Place off ramp from Riverside Drive, Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street will be closed from 5:00 am until 7:00 pm and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers to give right-of-way to the runners for the IRONMAN 70.3 run portion.

If you are planning to attend any of the IRONMAN 70.3 festivities, CDOT recommends parking in the lots and garages surrounding downtown and utilizing the Free Electric Shuttle and the Bike Chattanooga bike share system.

The shuttle's hours will be extended for the event beginning on Sunday at 5:00 am. Additional shuttles will also be running the route.