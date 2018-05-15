UPDATE: Investigators with the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office say the missing 65-year-old woman is a survivalist who doesn't want to be found.

BREAKING: Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office tells me Stephanie Tyson is a survivalist. They found signs of her in the back of the farm. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2018

The sheriff's office says search crews found signs of Stephanie Tyson on the farm property they have been searching for two days.

They said she was walking in circles trying to throw off search crews. They don’t believe she “wants to be found.” @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2018

Officials say Tyson could be armed and say they will not allow the public to help with the search due to the possible danger it presents.

Police believe she is armed. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2018

Tyson is still considered a missing person because authorities have not made contact with her.

The sheriff's office plans to ask the Tennessee Highway Patrol to use its helicopter to help with the search.

If anyone knows where Stephanie Tyson is, they should contact the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office immediately at 423-447-2197.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Crews have ended the search for the missing woman in Graysville Wednesday night.

Crews are wrapping up for the day. Operations will not resume tomorrow. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2018

Rescue crews covered more 600 acres of land searching for 65-year-old Stephanie Tyson both on foot and in the air.

Tyson was last seen over the weekend.

I’m learning Tyson actually went missing Sunday. Her boyfriend thought she was with friends. When she didn’t come home Monday night he called the sheriff. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/SmX1PLoibD — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 16, 2018

The search was called off earlier Wednesday afternoon, but resumed when investigators received info from Tyson's cell phone.

The cell phone information isn’t a ping. It is delayed information from where Tyson’s cell phone went dead. The crews will now search a 2.5 mile area. — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 16, 2018

The weather conditions briefly hindered search efforts; however, crews continued to look for Tyson until dark.

An ambulance is still stationed at the family farm. Crews are trying another area for a last effort search. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/0MB0XLmVpI — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 16, 2018

If anyone knows where Stephanie Tyson is, they should contact the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office immediately at 423-447-2197.

PREVIOUS STORY: The search for a missing 65-year-old woman is back on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says Stephanie Tyson was last seen on Saturday at her boyfriend's farm.

Here is a picture of Stephanie Tyson. Last seen at her boyfriend’s farm Saturday. @wrcb pic.twitter.com/GxD8jQjsDl — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 16, 2018

Rescue crews have covered over 600 acres of land searching for Stephanie Tyson both on foot and in the air. Wednesday rescue crews called off the search because of limited resources.

The cell phone information isn't a ping. It is delayed information from where Tyson's cell phone went dead. The crews will now search a 2.5 mile area.

As soon as the rescue squad handed operations over to the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office they received information from Tyson's cell phone. It was picked up in an area outside of the established search perimeter.

BREAKING: search is back on. Investigators say they received “cell phone” info. Crews are now going out to a certain area to search @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 16, 2018

The weather is keeping crews from going back inside the woods for the search. An investigator with the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office said they are waiting for the storm to pass to continue searching.

WEATHER DELAYS: Crews are waiting to head back out the field until storm passes. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 16, 2018

The investigator tells Channel 3 this is still considered a search and rescue operation. Crews will be out searching for Tyson until dark.

If anyone knows where Stephanie Tyson is, they should contact the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office immediately at 423-447-2197.

PREVIOUS STORY: We're learning more about the search for a missing Graysville woman.

Rescue crews say 65-year-old Stephanie Tyson has been missing since Saturday.

Lt. Corey Summers with the Bledsoe County Rescue Squad says Tyson was gone when her husband came home Saturday; her car was still in the driveway. Summers says his officer was officially notified Tuesday morning. He says Tyson has wandered off before. It's not clear if she has any medical problems.

"It seems like she had left on foot. We don't know if she went on a stroll or what," said Summers.

Crews believe Tyson is still in the area around Brayton Road, which is where she lives and was last seen. Crews have been tracking her steps through the woods that line her family's property near the Bledsoe/Rhea County line, but they haven't been able to pinpoint her exact location.

"Seems like she giving us loop-de-loops. I'm not sure what her intentions were. There's no possible direction of travel, no intent or anything at this time," said Summers.

Summers says at least 60 people have been searching for Tyson, while covering a lot of ground. So far, drones and K-9's have helped them do so.

"We have a couple hundreds of acres on this side of the road to search and also there's about 7 miles of land back there we have to search. So far we haven't had any luck. We have been tracking pretty thoroughly. We have identified her footprint; 6 and a half size shoe along with her dog."

Summers says the hot weather makes it hard to use thermal tracking. Tracking Tyson's cell phone has been another challenge with only one cell tower nearby. But, crews won't call it quits until Tyson is found.

"It is rough terrain back behind the fields, but we're hoping she didn't go that far. We're going to search every square inch of this place until we find her," said Tyson.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Special Tactics & Rescue Services (STARS) is helping Bledsoe County authorities in the search for a missing woman.

The search is happening off Brayton Road in Graysville.

The woman's name has not been released.

Channel 3 has a crew that is working to learn more.