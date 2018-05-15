EPB, Crabtree Farms team up to open Pop-up Farm Stand downtown
EPB and Crabtree Farms are teaming up to sprout a Pop-up Farm Stand in downtown Chattanooga.
The stand will be located inside an EPB branded tent at the corner of Market Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in front of EPB's downtown headquarters.
At the stand, there will be a variety of locally grown, sustainable produce for sale. The stand will be open the following days from 11:30 am-1:00 pm.
- Thursday, May 17
- Thursday, May 24
- Thursday, May 31
- Thursday, June 7
“As more people choose to call downtown Chattanooga home, EPB is excited to support our partnership with Crabtree Farms to feed the growing appetite for healthier food choices,” said EPB Director of Community and Environmental Stewardship Elizabeth Hammitt. “Local, sustainable farming enhances our economy, environmental stewardship and quality of life, which are at the heart of EPB’s mission.”
Cash, cards or EBT payments will be accepted. Representatives from Crabtree Farms will also be available to share about sustainable farming and healthy eating.
“Crabtree is excited to provide downtown Chattanooga with a Pop-Up Farm Stand,” said Avery Patten of Crabtree Farms. “The stand offers a fun way for folks to access local sustainably grown vegetables and celebrate the beginning of the summer harvest season.”