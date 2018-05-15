EPB and Crabtree Farms are teaming up to sprout a Pop-up Farm Stand in downtown Chattanooga.

The stand will be located inside an EPB branded tent at the corner of Market Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in front of EPB's downtown headquarters.

At the stand, there will be a variety of locally grown, sustainable produce for sale. The stand will be open the following days from 11:30 am-1:00 pm.

Thursday, May 17

Thursday, May 24

Thursday, May 31

Thursday, June 7

“As more people choose to call downtown Chattanooga home, EPB is excited to support our partnership with Crabtree Farms to feed the growing appetite for healthier food choices,” said EPB Director of Community and Environmental Stewardship Elizabeth Hammitt. “Local, sustainable farming enhances our economy, environmental stewardship and quality of life, which are at the heart of EPB’s mission.”



Cash, cards or EBT payments will be accepted. Representatives from Crabtree Farms will also be available to share about sustainable farming and healthy eating.