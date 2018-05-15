A Tennessee Valley college president has been named to the 2018 Class of the Harvard Young American Leaders Program.

Dr. Rebecca Ashford, president of Chattanooga State Community College was named to this year's class.

There are 120 leaders in the overall class. Ashford is one of the tree community college or community college system participants in this year’s class.

Ashford will gather with the other class members for a three-day intensive workshop on "local cross-sector collaboration for shared prosperity in their home communities, including urban and rural regional collaborations and strategies for economic resilience."