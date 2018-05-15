The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual School Crime Study Tuesday.

According to the TBI, "the study presents the nature, volume and extent of reported crimes on school campuses, excluding colleges and universities in 2017."

The TBI based the study on data submitted through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program. TIBRS collects data on all crimes occurring in the state.

The TBI explained the report found:

From 2015 to 2017, a total of 27,038 offenses were reported by Tennessee law enforcement agencies with a ‘School’ location code.

The number of offenses occurring in school increased 13.5%, from 8,494 offenses in 2015 to 9,642 in 2017.

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense, accounting for 37.4% of reported offenses.

The month of September had the highest frequency of reported school crimes.

While males accounted for 57.3% of offenders in reported offenses, females accounted for 52.8% of victims.

The most common weapon type was ‘Personal Weapons (Hands, Fist, Feet, Etc.),’ at 80.1%.

“This study will hopefully assist law enforcement, school administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create awareness that crime exists as a threat to our communities,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said. “The threats to society by criminal activity must be addressed by efforts from all law-abiding citizens, as well as law enforcement agencies.”