Most students at Cleveland Middle School take computer keyboarding classes, but a group of 18 students took a step toward their college path of study. At the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year, 18 Cleveland Middle School students embarked on a rigorous and academically focused Computer Applications course.

Hannah Medema, Computer Applications instructor, took the 18 students and taught the students a college level course where the students had to follow to pace and rigor of Cleveland State Community College Computer Application course.

All 18 students took the 45-minute class each day for the entire school year. Students would be required to complete the course along with 3 college exams in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint, and Microsoft Excel with a minimum cut score of 80% on each exam. The exam was administered by Cleveland State Community College faculty/staff and Cleveland State at no time sacrificed their academic integrity. The same requirements Cleveland State requires their students, was the same requirements Cleveland State requires our high school students who took the college exam and our middle school students.