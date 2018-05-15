President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday morning.

The service is intended to honor the lives of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. One hundred ninety-nine slain officers' names will be read in a "Roll Call of Heroes" during the ceremony, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Peace Officers Memorial Day was signed into law as an official holiday by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The week in which the holiday occurs is designated Police Week, "In recognition of the service given by the men and women who, night and day, stand guard in our midst to protect," the law says.

Trump reaffirmed his stance as a strong advocate for law and order in his remarks during last year's service.