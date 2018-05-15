News
Walker Co. Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglary suspect.
According to the sheriff's office, a burglary occurred at a home on Highway 95 Monday.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Pepper Stanfield at 706-638-1909 ext 1238 or pstanfield@walkerso.com. You can also email to anonymous at http://walkerso.com/contact.php.