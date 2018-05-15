UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted burglary suspect.

David Scott Gosnell, 51, is wanted for felony burglary. He is the suspect from a burglary that occurred in May at a home on Highway 95.

Gosnell is a white male. He is 5'10" and weighs 240 pounds. Both his eyes and hair are brown.

If you have information about Gosnell's whereabouts, contact the Walker County Sheriff's Office at 706-375-7810 or 911 if it is an emergency.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglary suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, a burglary occurred at a home on Highway 95 Monday.