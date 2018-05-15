Harbor Freight is recalling more than 1,020,000 chainsaws.

The power switch can malfunction and allow the chainsaw to continue operating after the switch is in the "off" position. This recall involves two models of 14-inch chainsaws sold under 3 different brand names.

The Portland and One Stop Gardens Brand chainsaws have a green and black color scheme and "Portland" printed on the blades." The Chicago Electric brand chainsaw has a red and black color scheme and "Chicago Electric" printed on the chainsaw handle.

All recalled chainsaws were sold with a black blade guard. The model number is printed on the label on the bottom of the chainsaw.

Brand Model Number Color

Brand Model Number Color Portland 67255 or 61592 Green and black One Stop Gardens 67255 or 61592 Green and black Chicago Electric 67255 or 61592 Red and black

You should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and return the product to the local store for a free replacement. Replacements will be available starting May 21, 2018.