Food City is holding a career fair Tuesday between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at all locations.

They are hiring both for both full-time and part-time positions.

Food City plans to hire over 750 people to work in key customer and food service positions at store locations throughout the area.

The positions include both entry-level and experienced/skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management.

Food City is a local, family owned and operated company with lots of growth activity and offers a generous benefits package to our associates, including competitive salaries, comprehensive training, healthcare coverage with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, company paid life and disability plans and Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

In addition to these great benefits, Food City also offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within a growing company.