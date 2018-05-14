News
UPDATE: Downtown apartment complex evacuated due to garbage fire
Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says the fire at The Overlook Apartments was found in the trash chute and quickly put out.
Monday, May 14th 2018, 10:11 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 14th 2018, 11:18 pm EDT
Chattanooga firefighters are responding to a fire at a downtown apartment complex Monday night.
It's happening at The Overlook Apartments on Boynton Drive.
Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says the fire was found in the trash chute and quickly put out.
No one was injured, but the complex was evacuated as a precaution.
The fire did not cause any damage.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.