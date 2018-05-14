A coffee company is recalling whole bean cans because they could cause injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, illy has recalled 8.8-ounce whole bean medium, dark roast and decaf coffee cans because the lid can detach suddenly upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, which poses an injury hazard.

Here is a complete list of impacted cans:

Coffee can size Coffee type Best by date Can Accent Color 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Medium Roast 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 Red 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Dark Roast 10/2019 or 11/2019 Black 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Decaf 10/2019 Green

The coffee cans were sold between November 2017- May 2018 at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Whole Foods, Shoprite, Kroger, Sur La Table, and other stores across the country. They are slso sold online at Amazon.com and Jet.com.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should contact illy for a free replacement.