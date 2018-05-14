Chattanooga man cheers on friend competing on NBC's "The Voice"
William Elston, from Chattanooga, says he and Kyla Jade performed in a choir together in the past and have kept in touch over the years.
William Elston has been friends with Kyla Jade for about decade and says he's excited about her journey on NBC's The Voice.
Kyla, who is from Nashville, is competing on Team Blake for a shot at the final four.
Elston, from Chattanooga, says he and Kyla performed in a choir together in the past and have kept in touch over the years.
In fact, Elston and his 3-year-old daughter Zoe were asked to introduce Kyla during "fan week" on the show.
Elston says Kyla is not only an amazing singer, but a role model for every young girl to watch.
Will Kyla make it to the final four next week?
.@kylasings is taking us to church with her rendition of @thebeatles’ “Let It Be!” #VoiceTop8 pic.twitter.com/xBtbyGaQ4I— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 15, 2018
Tune in Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., right here on Channel 3.
Click here for more information on how to cast your vote for "The Voice."