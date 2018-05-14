William Elston has been friends with Kyla Jade for about decade and says he's excited about her journey on NBC's The Voice.

Kyla, who is from Nashville, is competing on Team Blake for a shot at the final four.

Elston, from Chattanooga, says he and Kyla performed in a choir together in the past and have kept in touch over the years.

In fact, Elston and his 3-year-old daughter Zoe were asked to introduce Kyla during "fan week" on the show.

Elston says Kyla is not only an amazing singer, but a role model for every young girl to watch.

Will Kyla make it to the final four next week?

Tune in Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., right here on Channel 3.