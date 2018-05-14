Three Tennessee schools will be receiving a brand new fitness center. One is located in Channel 3's viewing area.

Governor Haslam and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, announced Monday that Bledsoe County Middle School will be receiving a $100,000 DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The multi-million dollar fitness campaign named Bledsoe County Middle, along with Cherokee Elementary School in Memphis and Catlettsburg Elementary School in Sevierville as Tennessee's most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping students fit.

“This is a very exciting time for Tennessee and the three schools being awarded a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center for their efforts in demonstrating a passion for fitness,” said Governor Bill Haslam. “I thank Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils for bringing the DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign to Tennessee and for helping motivate our students to get fit. Not only does being fit mean being healthy, it also helps instill confidence, self-esteem and overall sense of well-being. I am proud of all three schools for leading the way for healthier and fitter students across Tennessee.”

The fitness centers will be financed through public and private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company and Nike. All of the equipment will be manufactured in the United States by TuffStuff Fitness International.

The fitness centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.