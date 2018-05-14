As millions of people across the world plan to spend this coming Saturday glued to the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- we're taking the week on 10News Today to bring things back down to Earth a little to help those planning weddings of their own!

To kick things off, let's focus on trends and advice from those who are paving the way for the new era of love and marriage: Millennials.

You've probably found countless stories recently waxing endlessly about how "Millennials aren't getting married,"but that's not going to be the case soon.

Now that millennials are starting to settle into careers and plant their roots, wedding planners are expecting them to make the wedding industry a very busy market as they prepare to say 'yes' to that special someone they wish to spend the rest of their lives with.

One trend recently that sets this generation apart, though: Larger ceremonies are being downsized for something a bit more grounded in reality.

For many millennials right now, a good wedding is less about appearances and more about simplicity and cost savings.

Katryn Bancroft is in love and a happy millennial bride, but she knew from the moment her beau put a ring in it, she had to be practical in her wedding planning.

She said her mother raised her to be realistic in everything, specifically money, so she figured out her budget and she stuck to it.

"We know it's just a one-day event," Bancroft said. "The wedding is a great way to start, but it's not the rest of our lives. We would rather have the extra cash or whatever to do something else."

Wedding planner Allison Gaddis says she's noticed millennials, in particular, are starting new trends in the wedding world. They seem more practical, and she has a few ideas why.

"Millennials right now... they are still just getting their feet on the ground," she said. "I think the wedding scene is changing with them. They are looking for a cleaner look."

When it comes to saving and keeping a cleaner, simpler look, Gaddis had quite a few tips for those about to take the leap into marriage.