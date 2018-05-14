News
East Brainerd paving projects begin this week
Crews in Hamilton County are hoping to complete several paving projects this week.
Monday, May 14th 2018, 6:34 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 15th 2018, 7:17 am EDT
The first one is on Franks Road from Elmar Drive to Igou Gap Road. The second is on Igou Gap Road from Jenkins Road to Morris Hill Road.
Crews will begin working at 7:00 am each day.
These roads will not be closed. Crews will be there to help direct traffic.