Febreze handed out over a thousand bottles of air freshener to people in Parrish, Alabama, after a train carrying waste left the station.

The visit was part of Febreze's #BreatheHappyParrish initiative.

A breath of fresh air for people in Parrish, now that the poop train has finally left the station and partly thanks to Febreze.

The air freshener company visited Parrish recently.

"The running joke was when the poop train came that we needed to just drop Febreze on top the train," one Parrish resident said.

To help people breathe happy again.

"Febreze came to Parrish to get us smelling good again, so I think that's kind of funny," business owner Mike Earnest said.

It's funny business that's also very serious.

Mike earnest owns the oldest business in Parrish. He shared his story with Febreze, telling them how the odor stunk up his business.

"Dead carcasses," Earnest explained. "It had a really, really bad smell. One day in particular, it was really strong when I went outside."

Earnest says he's upset the poop train left a stain on his city.

"It gave us a bad name, I think," Earnest added. "Poop capital of the south. I'm glad it's gone, and we beat New York. Sent it back to them empty, but hopefully no more comes."

The poop train is gone, but in case the smell is not, Febreze gave out at least 1,000 of these bottles, one to every family in Parrish.

"I can breathe happy now," Earnest said.

The train was in Parrish, Alabama for more than two months, and made life in the tiny town of 982 people difficult.