UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Allen Bragg was found.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your helping in finding a missing man.

The sheriff's office is looking for 29-year-old Joseph Allen Bragg.

Bragg is 5’11” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He has tattoos of the University of Georgia’s G and the Atlanta Braves’ A on his shoulders. Bragg also has tattoos of a cross on his back and koi fish on his side.

The sheriff's office has not said when Bragg was last seen or where.

If you have any information, please call Detective Brittany Gilleland at (706)935-2424.