New jobs are coming to Dayton.

Coil Design Corporation announced Monday that they will invest $3.4 million to establish their corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant in Dayton.

They plan to create around 70 new jobs over the next two years as well.

“For decades, Dayton has had a rich manufacturing legacy, especially in skilled trades that supply the HVAC industry,” Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “By establishing its headquarters and production in Dayton, Coil Design Corporation will play a crucial role in boosting the local economy and providing jobs for the citizens of Rhea County. I’d like to thank Coil Design Corporation’s leadership for the confidence it has in the skilled workforce of Rhea County and look forward to its future impact on the community.”

The plant, which will manufacture and design cooling and heating coils, will occupy the former Goodman Manufacturing plant. The corporation plans to purchase new equipment and update the facility. It is expected to be operational later this year.

“Coil Design Corporation will be the supplier of choice for coils in the heating, cooling, refrigeration and aftermarket industries,” Coil Design Corporation CEO Paul Guariglia said. “We have a skilled staff of employees that manufactured coils at this very site for 21 years under its previous ownership. The presence of an existing, highly trained labor force will allow us to grow at an accelerated pace while maintaining the highest level of quality. Tennessee is a great place to operate a business and Dayton is a location that met all of our needs. We are grateful for the support we have received from the city, county and state.”

The corporation plans to hire machine operators, copper flame brazing technicians, assembly workers, drafters, engineers and sales personnel.