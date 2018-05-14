News
1 injured, at least 12 boats destroyed in dock fire in South Carolina
Several boats have been destroyed and at least one person was injured in a major fire in South Carolina.
Monday, May 14th 2018, 2:31 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 14th 2018, 2:31 pm EDT
Several boats have been destroyed and at least one person was injured in a major fire at Portman Marina in Anderson County, the coroner said.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said an injured boat owner was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He said at least 12 boats have been destroyed.
Fire dispatchers said the call came in about noon.
Witnesses said someone cranked a generator, which seemed to cause the fire, Shore said.
Read more from WYFF's website.