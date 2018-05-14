United is launching a new non-stop flight to the nation's capital later this year, but there is a catch.

When the new flight to Dulles International Airport is launched, United will suspend its service to Newark.

READ MORE | Delta to offer non-stop service from the Scenic City to the Big Apple

The Dulles non-stop flight will be the second route of its kind to the nation's capital from the Chattanooga Airport. American Airlines already offers non-stop service to and from Reagan National Airport.

“United’s new direct flight to Washington Dulles, with over 120 destinations worldwide, is another tremendous opportunity for Chattanooga companies that are doing business in the Washington, D.C. area or on a global scale,” said Terry Hart, President of the Chattanooga Airport. “While we are disappointed with the cancellation of the Newark service, we are very appreciative of United’s ongoing commitment to our region and our passengers who support our significant growth by flying in and out of Chattanooga.”

The new flight will begin in October and will offer two daily departures from both locations. The flights will depart Chattanooga for Washington Dulles at 2:42 pm and 7:35 pm daily. The flights from Washington Dulles back to the Scenic City will depart at 8:15 am and 5:05 pm daily.

“Non-stop service to Washington Dulles dramatically increases the possibilities for our business travelers and expands convenience with more non-stop flights from the Chattanooga Airport,” said Dan Jacobson, the Airport Authority’s chairman. “Having strong partners like United and its added service also allows even more companies to do business or relocate to this region and further demonstrates the economic impact of our airport.”

Though United's Newark service will be suspended, Chattanoogans will still be able to fly to New York on a new Delta route. In March, Delta announced that they will be offering non-stop service from the Scenic City to the Big Apple beginning in July.