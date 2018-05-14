Several months after their young son died from cancer, a local mom and dad are opening up about their pain, loss and their journey at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“He just lit up the room as soon as he was born. There was something about him. He was just so special,” Chris Williams said.

Williams beams when he talks about his son, Jaxon.

“There was nothing that Jaxon didn't love, being outside, dancing and smiling, having a good time. That was his goal. That was his focus every day was to love life and that's what he did,” Williams told Channel 3.

Jaxon was almost two-years-old when his parents noticed something wasn’t right.

“His right eye was starting to droop a little bit. He wasn't able to focus with that eye,” Williams said.

At first, they thought it was just allergies until Jaxon had a seizure but no one dreamed it would lead to a cancer diagnosis. “The doctor came in and sat at the foot of the bed and said, the CT scan shows your son has a brain tumor,” Williams told Channel 3. “To hear those words, your child has cancer, it has changed my life entirely."

Jaxon had a rare, fast-growing brain tumor. Doctors in Chattanooga sent him to St. Jude.

“When we pulled up to the gate at St. Jude, it was just this peaceful comforting feeling that we were exactly where we were supposed to be,” Williams said.

For months, St. Jude covered every expense, treatments, meals, housing and travel allowing the family to focus on what mattered most.

“Coming home to family is what it felt like because they just wrapped us up and they loved us and they let us know that we were all in this together and that we weren't going to do it alone. They were going to be with us,” Williams said.

Doctors did everything they could but were not able to stop the cancer from spreading.

Chris and Megan cherish the memories they have of their son, like a blanket sewn from Jaxon’s t-shirts.

"It's the closest thing we have to him that we can just wrap up in the blanket and be as close to him as we can,” Williams said.

The family is not finished fighting yet.

They have found a way to turn loss into hope. Jaxon's family members still work diligently to help the St. Jude mission.

They do that by raising money for the hospital that tried to save their son’s life.