MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jay-Z's Tidal streaming service will get first crack at Prince's unreleased music.

The Prince estate and Tidal announced Friday an unreleased Prince album will stream on Tidal for 14 days and be available for download after seven. It will then be released as a physical product after that.

The release date will likely be in 2019. Financial details were not disclosed.

A Minnesota judge ruled last week it was in the best interest of the estate to allow the deal.

Some of Prince's siblings thought they could get more money through litigation.

Tidal had streamed Prince's album "Hit n Run," but then got caught up in a lawsuit after Prince's death over other Prince songs that were streamed on Tidal.