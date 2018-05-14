Good Monday. This will be day 4 of temps reaching the 90s in Chattanooga. Look for a muggy high of 92 this afternoon. Clouds will be increasing during the late afternoon, and we may see one or two stray showers. The rain chance, however, is only 10%.

Tonight we will see clouds building as we drop to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Our weather will be impacted by an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. It will bring flooding rains to Florida this week, and could spin some bands of rain through the Tennessee Valley as well. Tuesday I will put the chance for some afternoon showers at 30% with a high of 87.

Wednesday will be a little cooler with a high of 83 and cloudy skies. A few showers are possible through the day as we continue to watch that tropical low.

The low pressure will drift north and move onshore Thursday which will increase our rain chances toward the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will both sport a high in the low 80s with rain showers more likely than not both days.

The weekend forecast is VERY much up in the air concerning rain. Right now I would expect at least some scattered showers on and off through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Keep an eye out for changes in that forecast over the next few days, however, as more data presents itself.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MONDAY: