UPDATE: Catoosa County crash cleared on I-75 N
Sunday, May 13th 2018, 7:35 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, May 13th 2018, 11:59 pm EDT
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared.
A crash in Catoosa County has blocked two lanes of the interstate.
GDOT says the crash happened on I-75 N near Battlefield Parkway and involved one truck.
It's expected to clear by 8:45 p.m.
