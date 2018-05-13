A lot of people are worried that voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri or the Google Assistant are spying on us at home.

All three companies have said the assistants are not listening all the time, but only listen for a wake word — or perhaps hidden commands humans can't hear.

So I asked all three voice assistants if they're spying on us, just for kicks. Here's what each one said.

Here's what Amazon Alexa said:

"I only send audio back to Amazon when you activate me. For more information, and to view Amazon's privacy notice, visit the help section of your Alexa app or alexa.amazon.com."

Here's what Google Assistant said:

"Your security comes first in everything Google does. It's important Google keeps your data private and safe and puts you in control. You can learn more at privacy.google.com."

Here's what Siri said: "Nope."