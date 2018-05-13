AUSTELL, Ga -- Two people were injured early Saturday evening when a railroad engine at Six Flags Over Georgia caught fire.

The fire happened around 7 pm. Two Six Flags employees were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Park officials said no one was on the train when the fire happened. One park guest was in the area, but that person was evaluated for injuries and released.

The diesel-powered train has been closed while park officials investigate. Several areas of the park were temporarily closed.