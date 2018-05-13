Scattered showers and storms across the Tennessee Valley should fade this evening, if not by sundown then by around midnight. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the middle to upper 60s and areas of patchy fog.

Scattered showers and storms will fire up again on Monday and Tuesday, mostly during the afternoon and fading by late evening. Highs will a few degrees "cooler" in the lower to middle 80s due to additional cloud cover. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

High pressure overhead will reduce rain chances Wednesday and Thursday will only isolated showers and storms developing. It'll get warmer again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90º.

Next weekend could be a wash out for us depending on the path of a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Be sure to check back for forecast updates!

MONDAY:

8AM...Partly Cloudy, 69º

12PM...Mostly Cloudy, 80º