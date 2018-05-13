Gatlinburg will soon have luxury camping.

That's according to the company Under Canvas, which will bring safari-inspired tents close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

There are currently eight options to choose from, with all of them including beds, chairs and furniture within canvas tents.

In April, the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend opened its doors as well for a "glamping" experience. That campground includes tiny homes on its site.

For those looking ahead to camp at the edge of the majestic Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Under Canvas will soon have availability starting in August.