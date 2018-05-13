UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in connection with Sunday's shooting on Davis Avenue.

37-year-old Jermaine Thomas was arrested on several charges including:

Especially Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Felony Carrying or Possessing a Weapon

Thomas has been booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: The man shot Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of Davis Avenue has been identified as Arthur Smith, 33.

Smith was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon and was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

CPD Violent Crimes Investigators determined the suspect and the victim were at a home when the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the victim give him everything he had.

While the two were struggling, the victim was shot in the leg.

Members of the Chattanooga Police Department'sViolent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Davis Avenue according to dispatch.

The call came in just before 1:00 pm Sunday.

According to a spokesperson with CPD, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.