Two men were arrested in Ooltewah Saturday on a number of auto burglary charges.

18-year-old Jer'michael Lee Cole and 18-year-old Derrick Blake Summers Jr. both face eight counts of auto burglary.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a call about an auto burglary that had just taken place in the 8400 block of Heron Bay Circle.

When the deputy arrived in the area where the theft had occurred, the deputy noticed a blue Chevy Cobalt driving slowly through the neighborhood.

The deputy followed the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The driver, later identified as Cole, traveled a bit further before stopping in the 8100 block of Snow Hill Road.

Cole was ordered by the deputy to turn off the car, but instead, he drove off and led a chase on Snowhill Road.

The deputy said Cole drove at fast speeds, which even reached over 90 miles per hour at one point.

The pursuit came to an end when Cole lost control in the curves behind Ooltewah High School. The vehicle left the roadway and drove through a fence at the school.

At that point, Cole and two juvenile passengers surrendered. Summers, the other passenger in the car, fled on foot.

Collegedale Police found Summers Jr. hiding at the Burger King off Old Lee Highway.

Deputies searched the stolen vehicle and found a loaded pistol, a Tennessee State Park Ranger's tactical vest, a knife that attaches to a pistol, a small bag of marijuana, some digital scales, a grinder with marijuana residue and several other items.

Cole said the marijuana and paraphernalia were his.

The deputy said several other complaints came in about vehicle burglaries in the area after this initial complaint.

After being interviewed, Cole and Summers Jr. were taken to jail. The two juveniles were taken to the juvenile detention center.

Cole faces the following charges:

Burglary of an Auto (8 counts)

Felony Evading Arrest

Possession of Controlled Substance

His bond is set at $25,000.